Hugo W. Salmi

Hugo Wilmer Salmi (91), passed away in Superior, WI on August 15, 2023. He was born the son of Walter and Mayme (Johnson) Salmi on May 17, 1932 in Hancock, MI.

Hugo grew up in Toivola, MI and graduated in 1951 from Jeffers High School in Painedale, MI. He moved to Superior and worked for Harvest States Grain Elevator for 42 years. On May 28, 1955, Joan S. Mohr and Hugo married; and they celebrated 52 years together until her passing in 2007.

He spent his retirement years taking bus tours and enjoyed many hours tutoring children. He was a member of the Optimist Club. Hugo will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Hugo is survived by his son Earl Salmi, daughter Wendy Salmi; brother Evald Salmi; and various nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and wife Joan.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 am on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Superior. A Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 am with Pastor Joel Huenemann officiating.

Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.

Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.

The Downs-LeSage Funeral Home, 1304 Hammond Avenue, Superior, is assisting the family with arrangements.