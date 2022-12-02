Howard “Howie” Haglund, 78, died November 10, 2022, in Duluth, MN. He was welcomed into the world on July 7, 1944, to Herman and Irene (Albertson) Haglund in Duluth.

Howard graduated from Duluth Central, class of 1962. He attended Salter Vocational School and furthered his education later in life at Lake Superior College.

Howard married the love of his life, Judy Lee Fredstrom on March 7, 1964. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and served honorably from 1966 to 1968. Son Scott was born June 1969. Howard worked many years for Diamond Tool until they closed. He then worked at Nopeming and Chris Jenson nursing homes until retiring in 2010.

Howard spent his spare time camping, fishing, and playing cards with his friends. One of his favorite pastimes was dancing with Judy. He was a member of American Legion Post 71 and Chapter 6 of the DAV.

Howard is preceded in death by his beloved wife Judy; son Scott; sister Jean Asbury, and his parents.

He is survived by his daughter-in-law Kerry; grandsons Tyler (Caity), Jessie (Aleena); great-grandchildren Jaden, Parker, Harper, Jesse Jr, Nova, Lillian and Adelynn; and brother-in-law Jay Fredstrom.

Visitation will begin at 11:30 AM, Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Downs-LeSage Funeral Home, 1304 Hammond Avenue in Superior, and will continue until the 12:30 PM Memorial Service with Pastor Victor St. George officiating. Following the service, Military Honors will be accorded by the Duluth Honor Guard.

