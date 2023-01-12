Howard Arthur Sivertson, age 92, died on January 4, 2023. He was born on May 31, 1930 in Duluth, MN to Arthur and Myrtle Sivertson. He is survived by his wife Elaine of 39 years, Grand Marais, children: Jan Sivertson, Grand Marais; Jeff Sivertson (Sue), Duluth; and Liz Sivertson, Grand Marais; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death are his first wife, Doris Sivertson, his parents Arthur and Myrtle Sivertson, his sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Enar Strom, and his nephew, Todd Strom.

He was born into a commercial fishing family of Isle Royale, spending summers on Isle Royale and attending school in Duluth in the winters.

He graduated from Denfeld High School, then from Minneapolis School of Art (now MCAD); served in the Navy, stationed in Hawaii; and also attended the University of Minnesota, Duluth.

In 1980 he started Sivertson Gallery in Grand Marais with daughter, Jan, and spent his days painting and writing about the history of the region.

A celebration of Howard’s life will be held at Sivertson Gallery in Grand Marais on his birthday, May 31, 2023.