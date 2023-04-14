Holly D. O’Toole

Our hearts are broken.

Holly D. (McGath) O’Toole, beloved, wife, mother, and grandmother, left this earth April 10th following a brief, brave, hard-fought battle with cancer.

Born to Harold and Helen (Egnash) McGath, Holly spent all her years a proud Duluth resident. A Denfeld graduate, she had celebrated 57 years married to her best friend and high school sweetheart, Jerry (Gerald). Holly spent those early years at home raising her two boys, Kelly (Andrea Altmann), Duluth, and Lonnie (Denise), Henderson, NV. If you know either of them, you’ll know hers was not an easy job keeping up with Kelly and Lonnie! Holly was proud of her sons, loved to have fun, and was always up for a good game of cribbage.

Holly later worked for MNDOT, and then was the cheerful voice at the other end of the phone at WDIO TV for 20 years. She loved her WDIO coworkers, and they made her years at WDIO some of her best.

In addition to her husband and sons, Holly leaves behind her grandchildren, Collin O’Toole (Montana Weaver), Brennen O’Toole, Bailee O’Toole, and Evan O’Toole, and truly special friends, the Dzuck and Bryant families. Holly’s family and friends will miss her joyful, full-faced smile. Among Holly’s secret weapons were her quick, sharp wit and her amazing spaghetti. She was adored and will we miss her every single day. If she was here, we imagine we’d hear her say, “Oh for sure!”

A celebration of Holly’s life is planned for July.