Henrietta Jean Manthey, 95, completed her baptismal journey Sunday, May 21, 2023 surrounded by her family who sang her to the angels.

Jean was born June 10, 1927, the daughter of Herbert and Jennie MacNaughton. She grew up in Duluth and graduated from the Duluth State Teachers’ College. Through her long career as a music teacher, she nurtured the love of music in thousands. She married Ed Manthey in 1949 and raised four children. Jean was a gifted vocalist. She was an active member of the Duluth Light Opera Company, directed the choir and bell choir at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, was a long-time soloist at Temple Israel, and taught private piano lessons. Jean volunteered at St. Luke’s Hospital and was a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood.

Jean was so much more than her work. Her arms were always open. She was known for her hugs at Keystone Bluffs Assisted Living, where she lived her final years. Staff knew they could go to Jean for a comforting hug if they were having a bad day. Her heart was always open. Her family expanded after her children were grown to include an “adopted” son, and friends of her children who called Jean “mom.” Her gift of unconditional love was a blessing to many and her determination to make the best of any situation set an example her family strives to emulate.

Jean was preceded in death by Ed, her husband of 62 years, in 2011 and her beloved eldest daughter Barb Ammerman in 2013. She is survived by her children Bruce and Mary Ruth Manthey, Beth and Andy Davidson, Jennifer Simonson and Jeff Thomas, Rukshan and Kusala Wijesekera, 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and her much loved extended family. Jean’s family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff at Keystone Bluffs and to Essentia Hospice for providing excellent end-of-life care and loving support. You were a comfort to all of us.

A service to celebrate all the gifts Jean brought to this world will be held Friday, June 2, 2023 at 11am at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1710 E Superior St, Duluth. Visitation of family and friends will begin one hour prior. A lunch will follow. Inurnment will be at the columbarium at St. Paul’s. Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Arrangements are through Cremation Society of Minnesota.