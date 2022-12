Nov. 23, 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. - Heloise Skelly, Grand Rapids, Minn., died Wednesday, Nov. 23, in Grand Village.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grand Rapids. Father Blake Rozier will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Harris Cemetery in Grand Rapids.

Arrangements by Rowe Funeral Home.