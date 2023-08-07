Helen Stoyanoff Stojevich

Helen Stojevich, 98, a lifelong Duluth resident died August 4, 2023 at the age of 98.

Helen was born on November 8, 1924 to Christo and Bozana (Sterjovski) Stoyanoff. She grew up in the Gary/New Duluth part of Duluth and graduated from Morgan Park High School.

Helen met and married Joe Stojevich in 1943. They initially lived in an apartment above Stoyanoff’s Bar and Restaurant, the business owned by her parents. Joe began building a home for the family across the alley from their apartment in early 1950 and that is where they raised their four children and where Helen lived for the rest of her life.

Helen had many jobs throughout her life but taking care of the home, her husband and children were always her number one priority. Throughout their lives, Helen’s four children never doubted that they were the most important thing in her life. She loved to cook. Family and friends who stopped to visit were always greeted with “Can I fix you something to eat? The grandchildren were the spark in Helen’s life. They knew they would always get cookies and treats when grandma was around. She and Joe were a constant in their lives. Helen was also a second mom to her many nieces and nephews and was fondly referred to by many of them as “Teta.”

Helen belonged to a self proclaimed group called the First Wive’s Club. It included lifelong friends that met regularly for lunch, coffee, conversation, and a lot of laughter.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Nuney and George Stoyanoff; and sister Forence Nasti and most importantly her husband Joe who she was married to for 68 years. In her final weeks she declared she and Joe were a “perfect match even though we fought a lot.” She is survived by her sister, Mary Petrich and her children Steve Stojevich (Debra), Eva Johnson of Colorado Springs, Patricia Stojevich and Jean Stojevich, 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren, along with countless nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all of them.

A celebration of Helen’s life will be held on Thursday, August 10th from 4pm-6pm at the Buffalo Junction.