Helen Moeller

Helen Irene (Nurmi) Moeller passed away peacefully on May 10, 2023. She was born April 7, 1925 to William and Olga (Peltonen) Nurmi in Buhl.

She grew up in Markham and graduated from Aurora High School in 1943. After completing a business course in Minneapolis Business School, she took a job in Duluth where she met the love of her life. Helen and Herbert married June 1, 1946 and a few years later moved to Aurora where they raised four children. Herb and Helen were founding members of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Aurora. After the children had grown, Helen worked at Erie Mining with her secretarial skills. Helen and Herb enjoyed many good years in retirement. Helen always loved meeting people and having good conversation.

Helen is preceded in death by her husband Herb and son-in-law Donald Lacher.

Helen is survived by her children Mardi Lacher, Steven (Patricia Sodergren) Moeller, Wendy (Ed) Reath, and Brian (Ann) Moeller as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Special Thanks to Keystone Bluffs staff for providing her care in the last five plus years of her life and to Essentia Hospice and her last days.

A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.