Helen (Hallfors) Budisalovich, 98, of Duluth, MN passed away peacefully on April 30, 2023, at Edgewood Vista Hermantown. Helen was born on December 19, 1924, in Makinen, MN.

Helen worked various jobs throughout the years and retired from Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency in 1989. Helen enjoyed spending time with her family and although she never took any formal training, she was naturally gifted in the art of rosemaling, oil, and watercolor paintings. Helen will be deeply missed by her family and all who were fortunate to know her.

She is survived by her children Tony, Mike (Judy), Tim (Gail), Lynn (David) Swanson, Duane (Pat), Joel (Renee) and Jim (Trisha), Lisa (Stan) Paczynski, daughter-in laws Claudia (Tom Gallo) Budisalovich and Diane Sandstedt; 23 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren, too numerous to mention by name.

She is preceded in death by her sons Jerry, Randy, and daughter Mary; daughter-in-law Carol; parents John and Esther Hallfors; siblings Lorraine Johnson, Esther Salmi, Lester Hallfors, Melvin Hallfors, Jean Van Dyk, and Arlene Hallin.

The family would like to thank Helen’s special caregivers at Edgewood Vista for the care they provided.

Services will be held Monday May 22, 2023, at the Cremation Society of MN, Duluth Chapel. Visitation will begin at 2:00 pm with a 3:00 pm service.