Helen Ann “Moose” Blanchette, 95, of Duluth, formerly of California, died Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at the Hilltop Care Center surrounded by family. Helen was born in Escanaba, MI on June 5, 1927 to Frank and Anna Hayson. She grew up in the U.P. of Michigan and she married Donald Blanchette on August 16, 1947 and they moved to Duluth where they started their family.

Helen worked as a waitress in Duluth at the London House, Hotel Duluth, the Radisson, the Covenant Club and Spalding Hotel. In 1972, they moved to California where she was active with the AmVets Women’s Auxiliary. She also was a cook for the Elks Club and AmVets Club where she held the position of president/secretary. She retired at the age of 82 and returned to Duluth.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald; brothers, Frank, Nick and Louis and their spouses; a sister, Patsy Hayson.

Helen is survived by her children, Lynn (Bruce) Welshinger of Makinen, MN, John (Mary) of California and Betty (Dale) Webster of Arizona; three sisters, Mary (Jim) Bartylla of California, Mildred Owens of Kentucky and Lucille (John) Lynch of Michigan; ten grandchildren, Tina (Felix) Obioha, Lynette (Andy) Kraskey, Patricia Welshinger, Robyn (OJ) Macias, Kelly Jo (Joe) Laguna, Susie (Juan) Alveraz, Teresa Young, David Young, Jason (Rachel) Webster and April Abdouch; 14 great-grandchildren, Austin, Sierra, Noah, Adam, Nya, Sarriah, Dylan, Michael, Ethan, Isaiah, Jacob, Austin, Abby and Sereya; many nieces and nephews.

The family extends much appreciation to St. Croix Hospice and Hilltop Care Center for the wonderful care provided to Helen during her stay.

Visitation 10 am until the 11 am Celebration of Life service Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home. 3208 West 3rd St. Burial at the Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, California. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hilltop Care Center Activities or Animal Allies would be appreciated. Arrangements by Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home.