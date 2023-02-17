Harvey Markley, Jr. 94, of Cloquet, MN, passed away February 4th, 2023, at Community Memorial Hospital in Cloquet.

He was born August 22, 1928, to Harvey E. Markley, Sr. and Geraldine (Kabrick) Markley in Spencer, Iowa, graduated from Spencer High School, served as Private 1st Class in the Army, two years in Korea. He retired from Reserve Mining Company in Silver Bay, MN, after 32 years, as a Foreman in the Pellitizer.

After retirement, he and Phyllis, his wife, enjoyed being snowbirds and built a house at Sam Rayburn Resevoir, Texas. He enjoyed camping, fishing, darts, and was a master carpenter.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Virginia Markley and Barbara (Irvin) Hanson and brother, Michael Markley, daughter, Catherine (Keith) Miller and son, Eric Markley.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis, his children, Dr. Brenda (Rev. David) Hurtt, Brian Markley, Ruth (Dan) Maki and Karen Markley; granddaughter Greta (Joe) Wegner, and great-grandson Samuel Wegner, daughter-in-law Lisa Markley, step children Pamela Welte and Dr. James Huot.

A private family service will be held.