Harriet Ryan

Harriet V. Ryan, age 87, of Duluth passed away May 24, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.

She was born to Harry and Fern McKeebe of Pine River, MN. Harriet married Lawrence “Larry” Ryan on June 11, 1960.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Duane.

Harriet is survived by her loving husband, Larry; three children, Paul (Michelle) Ryan, Debra (Timothy) Pascoe, and Carol (Kevin) Scharnberg; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank their friends & family for their love, prayers and support and the St. Luke’s Hospital medical staff.

Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 pm Noon with a visitation one hour prior at The Salvation Army, 215 S. 27th Ave. W. Duluth on Tuesday, May 30th, 2023. Burial will take place at Sunrise Memorial Park Cemetery in Hermantown. Arrangements by First Memorial Funeral Center.