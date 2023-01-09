Harriet Harrington

Harriet Elizabeth Harrington passed away at her home surrounded by family on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Harriet was born to Rolla and Ethel Harrington on November, 1, 1944 in Duluth, MN.

Harriet graduated from Central High School in 1962. She was a fierce advocate in her work as a paralegal and social worker. She provided disaster relief in NYC at “Ground Zero” after 9/11. Harriet worked with The Salvation Army and the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans, (MAC-V). Harriet’s presence and humor will be missed by all who knew her.

Harriet would like to express gratitude to Essentia Health, Robert McDonald, MD, Laura Kalm, RN, the Cancer Center Infusion Nurses, St. Croix Hospice and the transport drivers with ACC Midwest.

Harriet is preceded in death by: parents, siblings; Rollie, Elaine, and Bill; nephew Ronald Howe and niece Wendy Webb.

Survived by her Sisters-in-law, Joyce and Shirley Harrington, nieces Roberta (Tad) Harrington and Darnell (John) Lane, Cheryl (Dennis) Baugh; nephew, Robert (Mary) Howe; cousin, Gail (Roger) Collins in Australia. Her adopted family: Daughter, Misty (John) Pawlowicz, granddaughter, Katie (Jake) Dalbeck, great-grandchildren; Julianna and Gabe. Her adopted sisters; Terry Mahoney, (bonus grands: Lyzz, Meghan and Taylor), Linda Pedersen, Bobbie Powell, Donna Carlson, Paula Pulles. Close friends, Jerry Johnson, Inez Wildwood and Judy Breeze.

Arrangements by the Minnesota Cremation Society. At Harriet’s request there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, Harriet requests donations to MAC-V.