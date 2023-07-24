Harold D. Fox was born January 14th, 1939, to Leah and Charles Fox in Duluth, Minnesota.

His time ran out on July 12th, 2023, at age 84. Proud graduate of Duluth Denfeld. He attended University of Minnesota, Duluth, and moved to Minneapolis to raise his family. After years of accounting, he changed gears and became a watchmaker and collector. In his spare time, he enjoyed the heck out of the little things in life, including food, wine, and The Wizard of Oz. Survived by his wife, Kathleen LaMere, his son, Jonathan Fox (Robin), his daughter, Molly Fox, his stepsons Dave LaMere and Dan LaMere (Jayme), his brother, David Fox (Margo), his six grandchildren, Ben, Becca, Taylar, Brooke, Macie, and Madison, and nieces and nephews. The Celebration of Life will be August 8th, 5PM at the VFW, 311 W 84th Street, Bloomington, MN. Memorials preferred to the family for a bench with a plaque in Canal Park. “L’chaim!”