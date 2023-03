Age 60 of North Branch, MN passed away March 1, 2023 from heart failure.

Scott was a tissue donor, donating his eyes to Lions Gift of Sight.

Born in Duluth, MN and graduated from Proctor H.S. Retired MN Employee (30+ years). Preceded in death father, Richard Hansen; mother, Judith Hansen; step-dad, Jim Murray. Survived by brother, Steven (Ruth) Hansen of St. Cloud, MN.

In lieu of gifts, please donate to the Lions of Gift of Sight.