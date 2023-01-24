Hailey N. Eastman

Hailey Nicole Eastman, 19, of Superior, died suddenly on Friday, January 20, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth of an undiagnosed cardiac condition.

She was born on January 3, 2004, in Duluth, the daughter of Amanda (McMeekin) and Nicholas Eastman.

Hailey is a daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin, and friend to many. She is a 19-year-old college freshman who was studying to be an elementary/Special Ed teacher with the goal of making an impact and difference in others’ lives. Her cousins always gravitated towards her, because of her special connection to children. Hailey loves camping, dancing, volleyball, and car rides... especially in her car Debbie. Hailey is very quick to forgive, even quicker if Taco Bell is involved. She often started her day with a Starbucks and found comfort rubbing a silky tag from her pillow. Some of Hailey’s favorite things were animals; she really adored her own two dogs and cat. Hailey lit up any room she walked into. She had a big heart that was full of love, which is why she choose to be an organ donor. Family and friends are the most important things in the world to her... along with her phone and selfies! You could always count on her to make you laugh, smile, and made sure everyone was always included. She loved traveling and making memories. She enjoyed living life to the fullest and hopes that the recipients of her gifts will now be able to do the same. Hailey’s personality is very bubbly and outgoing. She could also be very stubborn with an attitude, but she never left without a kiss or saying, “I love You!” Hailey is loved by so many, and her memories will live forever in our hearts. We Love You Hailey!

She was preceded in death by maternal and paternal great-grandparents, Harrison and Gladys Eastman, Sherman and Barbara Fitch, and John and Betty Gehrke.

Hailey is survived by her parents; sister, Hannah M. Eastman; maternal grandparents, Tom Kurtz, Cheri McMeekin, and Stan and Becky Semborski; paternal grandparents, Robert and Trina Eastman, Sr.; maternal great-grandparents, Tom and MaryLou Kurtz; uncles and aunts, Robert Eastman, Jr., Jodi Eastman, Staci (Chris) Gagner, Timmy (Cassidy) Semborski, Robert McMeekin, Travis Kurtz, and Jerry Kurtz; and several cousins.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Cathedral of Christ the King Church, 1111 Belknap Street, Superior.

Pallbearers will be Bobby Eastman, Timmy Semborski, Chris Gagner, Bob McMeekin, Jerry Kurtz, and Brayden Kurtz.

The family wishes to thank the staff at St. Luke’s Hospital for the excellent medical care, love and compassion they shared with Hailey and her family.

Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th St., Superior, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.downsfh.com.