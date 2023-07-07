Gregory M. Morris passed away April 6, 2023 from cancer at age 63. Gregg was born to Gordon and Donna Morris on January 9th, 1959: he graduated from Denfeld High School in 1978. Gregg was a wonderful fisherman and loved the outdoors; he was a gentle giant with a caring heart. Gregg is preceded in death by his Mother Donna Morris, and significant other Debra Abbett. He is survived by his Father Gordon Morris; Brothers Steve and Michael; dear friend Eric Abbett (Melissa); grandchildren Trent and Fiona Abbett. At Gregg’s request, there will be no funeral service.