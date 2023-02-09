Gregory Allan Kivi

Gregory “Greg” Allan Kivi, age 66, Duluth, MN, formerly of Superior, WI, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 2, 2023, in St. Luke’s Hospital Hospice Care, Duluth, MN, following a battle with cancer.

Greg was born on March 23, 1956, in Duluth, MN to Henry and Elma Kivi. He grew up in Lakewood Township and attended Lakewood Elementary, Washington Jr., and Central High School. Greg was a truck driver for most of his life and held various other jobs along the way including blacktopping and restaurant cook. He started working for his father at Kivi Trucking and eventually became an owner operator. Later he drove truck on the oil pipeline. He lived in many places following his jobs from Duluth to Wyoming, to Florida, to Minneapolis and returning to Duluth to work as a dispatcher for Kivi Brothers Trucking. Many in the trucking industry knew him as “Lowboy”. Greg was an epic storyteller and often known to embellish a few things. He had the sense of humor of a standup comedian and a unique style of generosity.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry Kivi and Elma Kivi Dockendorf. Greg is survived by his sisters: Dianne Daley (Bob Kervina), Peggy (Doug) Cooke, Shelly Allen (Jim Holmes); brothers: Bill (Peggy) Kivi, Mark (Sharon) Kivi, Jeff Kivi, Rick (Angel) Kivi and Robbie (Kim) Kivi; former wife, Joyce Lamberton Wegerson; children: Ashley Behrendt, Cassanda Behrendt (Xavier Cosey), Greg Kivi Jr., Joshua Elliott; 13 grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Hilltop Rehabilitation Center and St. Luke’s Hospital.

A Celebration of Life will be held on April 1, 2023, from 2:00 - 4:00 pm at the American Legion Post 71, 5814 Grand Ave., Duluth, MN.