Gordon Robert Beier passed away unexpectedly at 8:38am on July 4, 2023, at the age of 77 surrounded by his loving family. He was born to Melvin & Lucille Beier on November 13, 1945, in Grand Rapids, MN. Gordy came from a family of 7 and followed in his parents footsteps having 7 children of his own.

He was a long time Northland entrepreneur most well-known for starting Gordy’s Farm Market which grew into Gordy’s Gift and Garden Center & Gordy’s Plaza. Every day for 48 years Gordy watered his plants with a smile. The same smile that he greeted customers, friends, and family with. He had a sparkle in his eyes that will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Tammi, his children Tamara & Jonathan Stiles, Cindy & Jonatan Palma, Beth & Jeremy Nordby, Andy & Lindsey Beier, Kristina & Jonathan Fure, Jeremy & Tabatha Beier, James & Trisha Beier, Chase & Chelsey Meadows, adopted daughter Emily Gotchie and by 14 grandchildren, Paul, Madeleine, Danny, Alexis, Katelyn, Caden, Corban, Crosby, Austin, Logan, Connor, Audrey, Noah and Lucas. Gordy was preceded in death by his father and mother and his brother Jim.

A visitation is scheduled from 11am-1pm on July 8, 2023, with the memorial service at 1pm.

Peace United Church of Christ, 1111 N. 11th Ave East, Duluth, MN.

Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, 218-727-3555. Please visit www.dfhduluth.com to sign the online guestbook.