Gordon Oliver Slotness of Duluth, MN passed away peacefully on July 21, 2023, at the age of 90.

Gordy was born in Duluth, Minnesota to Bernard and Inga Slotness and graduated from Central High School. He attended college at the University of Minnesota Duluth, where Darlene Melander noticed him while he was quietly minding his own business at his locker. Dar and Gordy were married on August 18, 1956, raised three children, and would remain married for 64 years. They were members of the First Lutheran Church.

As a young man, Gordy served in the Naval Reserve as a third petty officer, sailing to New York and Panama with his brother Arvid and friend Carl Schramm. He also worked for the Postal Service, and later at Marshall Wells, before starting as a social worker for the St. Louis County Social Services department. By the time he retired from the County, he was the manager for a senior high rise.

Simultaneously quiet and gregarious, he had a large, yet close-knit group of friends, many of whom he met in grade school. Gordy started skiing at a young age and excelled at it, sometimes competing in jumping, slalom, giant slalom, and downhill all in the same day. He later served for many years on the ski patrol at Mont du Lac. Dar and Gordy were fond of traveling and shared many happy memories of their yearly group ski trips to Montana and sailing on Lake Superior. He was also a highly creative and accomplished artist, painting in watercolor and acrylic, and a dedicated woodworker, creating beautiful and functional furniture for his home and family.

He is preceded in death by his parents Bernard and Inga Slotness, brother Arvid Slotness, and his beloved wife Darlene Slotness and son Mike Slotness. He is survived by his children Suzan (Mark) Johnson and Mark Slotness; grandchildren Steph (Zac Bentz) Slotness-Johnson-Bentz, Neil Slotness, Nichole Hagadorn, Shane (Asmaa Elkeurti) Johnson, Stephanie (Casey) Dearhamer, Pauline (Brandon) Forsythe, and Eirik Slotness; and great-grandchildren Addison, Kaden, Maddyson, Jack, Josephine, Nickoli, and James. He will also be missed by his nephews Gary and Scott Melander, and their mother, Harriet Besser, as well as his nieces Kari Torvi and Lynn Odegaard, and his sister-in-law Dee Slotness.

A visitation will be held at Dougherty Funeral Home on August 15 at 10 am, with a service at 11 am. Light lunch to follow.