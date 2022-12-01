Gordon Emil Lindquist

Age 93, of Grand Marais and New Brighton, MN died peacefully in his New Brighton home on November 24, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Gordon was born in St. Paul on November 7, 1929. His parents moved to Grand Marais in 1930 when Gordon was several months old. A true son of the north woods, Gordon grew up fishing and hunting, a passion that carried over to his adult life. He spent his youth working on the family homestead and the Grand Marais gas station. In the summers, he worked on the family Steel Craft Boats - The Sea King and The Sea Queen.

Gordon graduated from Cook County High School in 1947. It was there that he met the love of his life, Joyce (Betty) Russell, whom he married in 1952. They both graduated from the University of Minnesota-Duluth. After graduation, Gordon served in the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1954 during the Korean War. Following this, he pursued a career in the insurance industry, working first in Grand Marais, then in Duluth and the Twin Cities. In 1967, the Lindquist family moved to New Brighton where Gordon continued his career with Mutual Service Insurance (MSI), retiring in 1990 from his position as President and CEO.

Gordon was a recognized community leader in service and philanthropy. He served on the boards of Union Gospel Mission, St. Paul YMCA and Bethel University Board of Regents. His interests in the cooperative business model provided him the expertise to serve as chairman and director of several Cooperative Development associations and foundations.

After retiring, Gordon was frequently recognized for his community outreach. He volunteered for 28 years with Cooperative Housing Foundation (CHF), which is a U.S. State Department international aid program, describing his work as “the best job I ever had”. He and Joyce began fundraising for an African health mission serving women and newborns in rural Uganda, resulting in the building of the Nyakatsiro Clinic. In 2018, Gordon traveled with daughter Julie to visit the clinic and its new operating suite, which were dedicated to and named for him.

Gordon always considered Grand Marais his truest home. Since 1992, he lived in Grand Marais for several months every year where he and Joyce operated Russell’s Cottages. This is where Gordon thrived on the company of his friends, old and new, and all who stayed in the cabins. He treasured the friendships of guests who became extended family to him. His legendary stories and jokes will be remembered by all who heard them.

Gordon is survived by his wife Joyce, children Reid (Anne) Lindquist of Edina and Julie (Tim) Lehmann of Bedford, New Hampshire; seven grandchildren (Siri, Anders, Kaia (Joe Haase), Erik and Soren Lindquist, and Sophie and Andy Lehmann); his sister Janet Lindquist of Hibbing and Grand Marais, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Emil “Fritz” and Jennie Lindquist, and brothers Virgil and Donald.

Services will be held on Wednesday, December 7th at 11:00 am with visitation at 10:00 am at GracePoint Church, 2351 Rice Creek Road, New Brighton. All are welcome to attend the interment service that will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery in Grand Marais on Saturday, December 10th at 1 pm. Reception following at the Grand Marais Evangelical Free Church. A celebration of life will be held in Grand Marais at a date to be determined during the summer of 2023.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Nyakatsiro Clinic Fund at the following address:

Grand Marais Evangelical Free Church

ATTN: Deb Veit, Ministry Coordinator

P.O. Box 396

Grand Marais, MN 55604

Or to the Rev. E “Fritz” Lindquist Scholarship at Bethel University, 3900 Bethel Drive, St. Paul, MN 55112

Arrangements handled by Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home, Shoreview, MN. www.holcombhenryboom.com 651-482-7606