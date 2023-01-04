Gloria Mae Streu

Went to her heavenly home on December 31, 2022 at the age of 92 at Viewcrest Health Center.

Gloria was born on March 21, 1930 to Johan and Jennie Hellstrom. She was a lifetime resident of Duluth. Gloria was a graduate of Central High School in 1947. She married Lawrence (Larry) Streu on June 18, 1949 in Bethany Lutheran Church and raised two daughters in their Piedmont Heights home where they resided their entire married life. Larry passed away in 2002.

Gloria was the office manager for Duluth Urology Group for more than 30 years. Following retirement, she volunteered with the St. Luke’s Volunteer Guild and served on the Board. Gloria was a lifetime member of Bethany Lutheran Church serving as a Sunday School Teacher and Council member. She was later a member of Spirit of God Lutheran Church.

Her family was her greatest pride and joy. She was a wonderful role model for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be lovingly remembered for her beautiful smile, and her gentle, kind and generous spirit. The highlight of her day was spending time with family and friends. She never missed an opportunity to find fun and laughter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 53 years; sisters, Marian Hagberg and Patricia Lugenbeel; brother, Donald Hellstrom; granddaughter, Julie Shogren Kruger, son-in-law, Tom Peters and special friend, Jim Denney.

Her memory will be cherished forever by her daughters, Patty (Terry) Shogren of Hermantown; Laurie Peters of Blaine, Minnesota; and brother-in-law, Jim Lugenbeel of Fort Mohave, Arizona. “Grandma Go-Go” will be sadly missed by her grandchildren, Lisa (Cory) Reno, Sarah (Tom) Prasky and Matthew Peters; and great grandchildren, Calie, Rya, and Tyler Kruger; Emma and Jack Reno; and Vincent, Bennett and Weston Prasky; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to her neighbors on Tyrol Street who with their loving assistance enabled her to live happily in her home for as long as possible. They would also like to extend a special thank you to the staff and residents of Viewcrest Health Center for their loving care and St. Luke’s Hospice for their care and support.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank, 4503 Airpark Blvd., Duluth, MN 55811

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11am on Friday, January 13, 2022 at Spirit of God Lutheran Church, 2431 W 3rd Street, Duluth, MN with a Visitation beginning at 10am.

Arrangements by Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home 218-624-1059.