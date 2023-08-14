Gloria Mae Shirley Lund, 93, of Duluth, passed away peacefully with family by her side, Friday, August 11, 2023. She was born in Duluth, to Gustav and Ida Swanson.

She graduated from Denfeld High School in 1948. She married the love of her life Clarence “Ed” Lund and was married for over 50 years. Together they raised three children.

She loved baking, Christmas cookies in particular. She loved to spend time helping the church and was very proud of her prison ministry. Most important she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She brought loving kindness to a whole other level, making people’s days brighter. She was loved by everyone who knew her.

Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, and son Randall Edward Lund.

She is survived by her children; Cindy (David) Fritze, Richard (Claudia) Lund; grandchildren, Sara (Terry) Glanville, Christopher (Nichole) Lund, Maren (Tyler) Stack, and Hannah Lund; and great grandchildren; Zoe (Tony), Chase, Braeden, Caylee, Emerly, and Thomas.

The family would like to thank Essentia Hospice, especially Nurse Todd, and the staff at Viewcrest for their care of Gloria.

Visitation will be 5-7PM, Friday, August 18, 2023, at Salem Lutheran Church, 4715 Hermantown Road, Hermantown, MN 55811, with the Funeral Service on Saturday starting at 11AM. Burial in Bethany Cemetery.

Arrangements by Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home