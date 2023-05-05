Gloria Dale Thomalla, age 71 of Hermantown, died on Sunday, April 16 in the care of her loving family. She was born on June 16, 1951 to parents, Harry & Bernadine (née Fuson) Gabriel in Decatur, IL. Gloria married the love of her life, Chris, on November 28, 1970. Chris and Dale raised two children together. Dale wore many hats during her career, including as secretary at Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

Dale is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Chris; children Sara (Alexander) Blood and Nikolas (Sara) Thomalla; grandchildren Julia & Gabriel Blood and Bradlee & Nolan Thomalla; sister Melody (Gary) Circo; lifelong friends Terry & Vicki Pisell; best friend Holly (Al) Connelly and many extended family and friends.

VISITATION: Friday, June 23 from 1 p.m. until the start of 2 p.m. Memorial Service at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 410 N Arlington Ave, Duluth, MN 55811.