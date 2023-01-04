Glenn Orville Geer, 88, of Duluth, passed away peacefully at home on Monday January 2, 2023. He was born in Peoria, IL on October 3, 1934, to Birge and Mary Ida Geer. Glenn was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He had worked on the construction of the High Bridge, at Diamond Tool & Horseshoe, and he spent the last 10 years of his career as a Bus Driver for Voyager Bus Co. Glenn married Evonne Swor in Duluth, MN on June 21, 1958. Glenn was a member of the former Highland Presbyterian Church, and a current member of Glen Avon Presbyterian Church, serving as an Elder and Deacon at Glen Avon. He had volunteered at Chum and was affectionately known as “Mr. Pancake”. Glenn enjoyed golfing, fishing and playing card games.

He was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother Lola, brother and sister-in-law Wayne and Margaret Geer, and his sister and brother-in-law Laura and Fred Swift.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years Evonne, children DeEtta (Jarry) Keppers, Mitchell (Darolyn) Geer, and Allen (Margaret) Geer, grandchildren Rachel, Amanda, Justin, Daniel, Laurel, Allysa, Emily, Glenn, Michael, Troy and Aaron, great-grandchildren Dawn, Lexi, and Sage, and a great-great-grandson Elliott.

Visitation will be held on Saturday January 7, 2023, from 10AM until the 11AM Memorial Service in Glen Avon Presbyterian Church, 2105 Woodland Ave., Duluth, MN 55803. Military Honors will be Accorded by the Duluth Honor Guard. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home. 600 E. 2nd St. Duluth, MN 55805. 218-727-3555.