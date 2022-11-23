Glenn Halvorson

Glenn Dale Halvorson, 62 of Jackson, Minnesota passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Miller Dwan Hospital in Duluth. He was born on October 29, 1960, in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, the son of Marvin and Lillian (Rierson) Halvorson. Glenn was a kind, gentle, generous man who would do anything for his friends. He was an accomplished welder, his profession most of his adult life, graduating from Willmar Technical College and going on to get advanced certifications. They say a man can be judged by the quality of his friends and Glenn had a village of loving, caring, dedicated people who did so very much for him. They were his angels on earth, and they would say he did as much for them over the years. He also deeply loved his dogs. Glenn had a passion for being outdoors and loved to hunt and fish.

Glenn was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother, Lillian Haugen; sister, Nancy Hanson; brother, Scott Halvorson; cousins, Deb (Dean) Levinski (formerly Halvorson), Brenda (Perry) Smith (formerly Halvorson), Wayne (Kathy) Halvorson, Dusty Halvorson, and Todd Hauge; dogs, Brandi and Pearl; dear friends, Logan and Sarah, Ryan and Jenny; cousin, Todd; lifelong friend, Bucky; and so many more people who truly loved and cared for him.

A visitation will be held Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 2:30 p.m. until the 3:00 p.m. funeral service at Nelson Funeral Care in Cloquet, followed with a dinner in the fellowship room. Inurnment will be held in Knollwood Cemetery in Fergus Falls, MN in the spring of 2023.