Ginger McFaul

Ginger L. McFaul (Wilson), age 80, St. Paul, MN, passed away Tuesday, March 21st at Emerald Crest Memory Care in Burnsville, MN after a long journey with Alzheimer’s disease.

She was born May 3, 1942 in Duluth, MN to Woodrow and Beulah (Rosenkranz) Wilson.

Ginger graduated from Denfeld High School and attended college at the University of Minnesota, Duluth.

She was a member of the Episcopal church in St. Paul and Duluth and former member of Lutheran Church of the Good Sheperd in Duluth.

She is survived by her son, David (Annette) Ekholm of Rosemount, MN, son in law, Ron Denn of White Bear Lake, MN, grandchildren Katherine (Jeff Rottinghaus) Tillmann, David (Tessa) Tillmann, Matthew Ekholm and Jeff (Samantha Weston) Nelson siblings James Wilson, Sparks NV and Kathie (Tom) Pettis, Duluth, MN, brother in law, Glenn Pruder, Duluth, MN as well as many cherished nieces, nephews and loved ones She is preceded in death by her parents, her beloved daughter Karen Denn, grandaughter Jennifer(Ekholm) Nelson, siblings Joan Pruder, Barbara Thompson and Chuck Wilson.

Ginger was a girl scout, former President of the Duluth League of Women Voters, a self-employed business owner, Merchant Marine and travel agent, ending her career as the parish secretary for St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Duluth.

“She lived a simple life lived fully”

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 am with visitation one hour prior on Wednesday, May 3rd at St. Paul Episcopal Church in Duluth, MN with the Reverend, Howard Anderson officiating. Refreshements will be served after the service.