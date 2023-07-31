Gilbert “Gil” Bascom

Gilbert “Gil” D. Bascom, 76, of Duluth, MN passed away on July 30, 2023 at Hilltop Healthcare.

Gil was born in Duluth to Frank and Sally Bascom on Sept. 17, 1946. He graduated from Duluth Denfeld in 1964. He worked in the engineering department at Clyde Iron, Hahn Machinery, and Cirrus Aircraft.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, trap shooting and riding his motorcycle. He was a member of the AAD Shrine Dune Buggy Patrol and Northwest Gun Club.

Gil was preceded in death by his parents; and grandson, Michael “Mikey” J. Pooler.

Gil is survived by his of wife of 41 years, Sharon Bascom; children, Frank Bascom, Deborah (Mike) Pooler, Mike Dyar, Corey (Tracy) Bascom, and Michelle (Tom) Cook; 10 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.

Visitation to be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, August 4th at Sunrise Funeral Home, 4798 Miller Trunk Hwy, with Funeral to follow at 2:00 PM.

Please share online condolences and photos at SunriseFuneralHomeandCemetery.com