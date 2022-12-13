Gertrude “Trudy” Freeman

Gertrude Freeman, 93, of Madison, died peacefully Friday, December 9, 2022 at Unity Point Meriter Hospital.

Gertrude was born November 6, 1929 to Earl Freeman and Bernadette (Hayes) Freeman and grew up and attended school in Two Harbors. She graduated with a BS in physical therapy from the University of MN, Minneapolis, and a master’s in physical therapy from the University of Iowa. She was the head physical therapist at Madison General Hospital. She was a professor of physical therapy at the University of Wisconsin (Madison), and the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB Galveston).

She enjoyed her canoe trips with friends in the Boundary Waters/Gunflint Trail, reading, gardening, antique stores, historic home restorations, travel, friends, and football.

Gertrude was preceded in death by Earl Freeman, Bernadette (Hayes) Freeman, brother Frances Freeman, sister Lynore (Freeman) Waldron, and nephew Edward “Bud” Waldron.

She is survived by her nieces, Ann Waldron-Stockton and Mary Lindquist; nephews, John Waldron and William “Bill” Waldron, and many great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 10 AM until 11 AM on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Two Harbors. A mass of Christian Burial follows visitation, also at the Church.

Burial is scheduled for noon, at Lakeview cemetery, 1440 7th Ave. A brunch will follow at 12:30 PM at the Vanilla Bean restaurant, 812 7th Ave.

