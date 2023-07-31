Geraldine McKay Ion Nolin

Gerry passed away Thursday July 27th at Diamond Willow in Proctor. Mom was certain that she would live to 96 and did just that. She was born in October of 1926 in Gary Indiana, the first of three children born to Arnold and Velda Mckay. The new family returned to Minnesota and made their home in New Duluth. Gerry was a graduate of Denfeld High School and UMD. She enjoyed her career in Real Estate among her other interests including gardening and playing games, especially winning.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband and father of her four children Tom Ion, her second husband Don Nolin, her daughter Robin and her brother Earl.

She is survived by her sons, Arne (Nancy), Darrel (Lynn), and Brenda (Allan), her brother Gene of Belle Vista, Arkansas, five grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Gratitude is extended to the staff at Diamond Willow and the staff of Gentiva hospice for their care and assistance. No formal services will be held. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Minnesota