Geraldine Ann Olesiak

Geraldine “Gerry” Olesiak, age 80 of Mahtowa died on November 26, 2022. She was born in Duluth, MN on August 3, 1942 to parents, Kurt & Eleanor (nee; Priener) Klang. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, George Olesiak; and siblings, Rita, Phillip, Richard, and Kathy. She is survived by her children, Laurie Nyen, Mark Olesiak, Julie Myers, and Rachel Yrjanson; grandchildren, Benjamin, Linnea, Matthew, Elisha, Nicholas, Noah, Alexander, Kaleb; siblings, Donna (Sherwood) Elliott, and Patricia (William) K’burg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the Spring of 2023. To sign the online guestbook, visit dfhduluth.com. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home.