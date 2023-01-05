Gerald Walls

Gerald “Jerry” Walls age 68 of Duluth died in December 2022. He was born in Three Rivers, MI in 1954 to parents, John & Marilyn Walls. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Deana; children, Jack, Kathleen & Carrie; siblings, Gail Concannon, Deb Spehar, John Walls, and Scott Walls; and many other family and friends. VISITATION 5-7 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home, 3208 W 3rd St., Duluth, MN. and continues Saturday, January 14th at 10:00 am until an 11:00 am Memorial Service at Lakeside Presbyterian Church 4430 McCulloch St, Duluth, MN. To sign the online guestbook visit www.wlbduluth.com.