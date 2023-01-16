Gerald (Jerry) Lonke died 01/14/2022 after a brief battle with cancer.

He was born on 04/22/1951 in Duluth to Bernard & Betty Lonke

He worked at the DM&IR Railroad for 33 years. He was proud to have been a Marine and to serve our country.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Dennis Lonke. He is also preceded in death by his infant son Brett.

He is survived by his daughter Lisa Montminy, Son in law Robert Montminy, Grandchildren Mylee & Brock. Previous wife and good friend Darlene, brother Ron (Joy), sister Teresa (Jim), Sister in Law Carol Lonke and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held this summer.