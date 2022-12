Gerald (Jerry) Edwin Anderson, 89 passed away on Dec. 12, 2022. He is survived by a sister, and brother-in law, as well as 4 nephews and 2 nieces. He will be reunited in heaven with his twin brother, parents, sister, and nephew. A graduate from Denfeld High and UMD, he was a military veteran, and had an extensive law enforcement career.

A short graveside ceremony will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, Dec. 19 at Oneota Cemetery in Duluth.