Gerald Dale Wood, 93 of Hudson, FL formerly of Aurora, MN passed away peacefully Jan. 10, 2023 with two of his daughters holding his hands.

Gerald was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Grace, parents Walter and Mabel, siblings Donna, Nancy and Dale.

He is survived by seven children, LuAnn, Mary Jo, Thomas (Lynn), Judilyn (Jeff), Jane (Bob), Pamela (Nick) and Patricia (Mike). Also surviving are 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Jerry graduated from Hibbing High School in 1948 where he was a member of the swim team. He enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1948 and entered active duty in 1950. Jerry served in- theatre during the Korean War serving there in 1951-52 as part of the 1st Shore Party Battalion, 1st Marine Division. Honorably discharged in Dec 1952.

Prior to entering active duty Jerry met the most beautiful girl he had ever seen, Grace Pecharich. They married after the war and spent 57 wonderful years together.

Their life was centered around their family. Given a break in family activities Jerry loved riding his road or mountain bike, staying fit throughout his life.

During the last 15 years of his life Jerry was involved with the Marine Corps League, a charitable organization of whom he was a very proud member.

Jerry worked for Erie Mining Co. retiring after 37 years of service.

Gerald Wood lived a great life. He was generous and loving to family and friends. He will be missed by all who knew him.

A memorial service and inurnment is planned for June 15th.