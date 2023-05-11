Gerald D. Eklund

Gerald (Jerry) Dean Eklund, age 83, passed away peacefully in his home on April 29, 2023, in Wrenshall, MN.

He was born in Malmo, MN on July 17, 1939 to Elmer and Marguerite (Anderson) Eklund. He grew up on the family dairy farm and attended Lakeside Country School and graduated from Isle High School in 1957. Following graduation, Jerry enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he served as a mechanic until his honorable discharge in 1963.

Jerry married Faye Meismer on November 17, 1970, in South Dakota, and thereafter settled into their longtime home in Duluth, MN. Jerry was employed with Mesaba Iron Works and spent many years tracking and stocking inventory at the Wabegon. Jerry enjoyed his daily walks to the Fond du Lac Campground where he left a lasting impression on numerous guests. He also enjoyed his peony gardens, feeding the birds, spending time with his great grandchildren, and conversations over a cup of coffee. Jerry has resided at Garden Terrace in Wrenshall, MN for the last eight years.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Faye (Meismer) Eklund; siblings, Roy Eklund, Norman Eklund, Larry Eklund, and Philip Eklund; stepsons, John Marczak and Jeffrey Marczak; grandson, Cooper Erickson; and granddaughter, Teddi Lynn Marczak.

Jerry is survived by his siblings, Lavonne Cooper, Marlyn Eklund, Corrine Maxwell, Elaine McPheeters, and Jean Brooks; stepsons, Theodore Marczak, Timothy (Rita) Marczak, and Luke (Mary) Marczak; grandchildren, Joe and Sarah Marczak, Kelsey (Nate) Stephenson, Mindie (Joe) Schlafer, Cari Erickson, Winter Marczak, and several great grandchildren.

He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Service will be held at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior on Saturday, May 20 at Renew Church Duluth, 521 131st Ave W, Duluth. Burial will be in Isle, MN at a later date.