Gerald C. Rude

Gerald (Jerry) Chris Rude, age 83, died on June 6, 2023 while fly fishing near Coeur d’Alene, ID with his son. He was born on May 16, 1940 in Grand Marais, MN to Chris and Agnes (Blomberg) Rude. He is survived by his wife Nancy of 55 years, Willow River, children: Amy Gallagher (Tim), Cedar Lake Township and Christian Ruud (Amanda), Seattle; brother Brad (Sandi) Rude and sister Carol (Alton) Berglund and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death are his parents Chris and Agnes, his sisters Thelma Peterson (Doug), Alice Brisson (George), and Shirley Ellquist (Dave); brother-in-law Alton Berglund and mother-in-law Eva Marcus.

Following his graduation from Grand Marais High School in 1958, he enlisted in the Air Force, where he was stationed in Grand Forks, North Dakota and Tin City, Alaska. After completing his service, he returned to Minnesota and moved to Silver Bay, where he worked for the Reserve Mining company, met his wife, and started a family. In 1987, the Rudes relocated to Winona, MN, where Jerry spent many years working for Lutheran Brotherhood and Thrivent Financial. In 2007, he and Nancy retired to her family’s farm in Willow River. He never lost his connection to the North Shore, spending summers boating on the lake, winters skiing (and ski patrolling) at Lutsen, and spending valued time with his family in Grand Marais. There will be a celebration of his life at the Willow River Cemetery starting at 2pm on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, followed by a reception at the farm.