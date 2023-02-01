Georgia Ann (Srok) Pomroy passed away peacefully on January 30th, 2023. Georgia bravely battled Alzheimers for the past 10 years. She was born on October 17th, 1936. The youngest of 6 (Jack, Betty, Darlene, Dick, and Tom), she was born in Finlayson. She grew up in Duluth, MN, and went to Cathedral High School. Bill and Georgia were high school sweethearts. They married after mom received her Nursing degree from St. Scholastica and moved to Milwaukee, WI, where they welcomed the 1st of 3 children Deborah Marie. After Bill finished college they moved to Minneapolis, William John was born, and finally Patricia Joanne. Bill and Georgia were together for 52 years before Bill passed away in December, 2013.

Georgia is survived by her brother Tom Srok (Nyle), her children Deb Coughlin (George), Will Pomroy (Lois), and PJ Harris (Steve), and grandchildren: Adam Ramerth, Alex Ramerth (Cassie), Andy McInnis (Alisha), Dan McInnis (Eliza), Maggie Sasse (Chris), Michael Pomroy (Jo), Jack Pomroy (Irelan) and great grandchildren: Asher, Paisley, Rigsby, and Monroe, Sadie, Louie and Scarlett.

Georgia had a full, vibrant life. She was a health nut before her time, no pop, no sugared cereal, or chips in the house - EVER. She believed the immune system was stronger if you just got sick. She could patch up any scrape we had, big or small… “I can butterfly that” was a common phrase. She was active! She learned to snow ski in her 50s, was a wicked golfer, sailed, walked and biked everywhere she could…Lake Harriet being an all-time favorite.

Georgia was a powerhouse in her career and never stopped learning, ultimately earning a Masters Degree at St. Thomas University. She began her career in nursing, worked for the VA Hospital, MMC, and others. She began teaching (nursing) at Minneapolis College. She finished her career at the State of Minnesota in licensing. Her daughter Deb, also a teacher, joined Georgia at Minneapolis College, where she established a scholarship in Jack Srok’s honor (Georgia’s Dad). Georgia cultivated a diverse network of colleagues, and friends throughout her career, giving a special nod to Jules Jensen, who continued a lifelong friendship of love and support.

Georgia was proud of her Croatian heritage, she was stylish, a terrific entertainer, but only a good cook when she “wanted to be”; as we ate strange kid meals like poor mans spaghetti, and onion soup hamburgers….

A devout Catholic, Georgia thrived at St. Joan of Arc Church. This community was her rock through the tougher times in her life. She loved attending services, concerts and especially the “Cabaret” fundraising event. If you attended St. Joan’s, you would often see her dancing up or back from Communion.

Georgia loved fiercely, was loyal, brave and unapologetically independent. She was a champion of the underdog, a dancing queen, a cleaning machine, our favorite force of nature.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 5:00pm Thursday February 9th with visitation beginning at 4:00pm at The Church of St. Joan of Arc, 4537 3rd Avenue South, Minneapolis. Private Interment St. Joan of Arc Memorial Garden.

We are imagining her whirling (dervish) into Heaven and blasting past the pearly gates. She is loved and will be tremendously missed by all who knew her. Donations in lieu of flowers to SROK Memorial ESL Scholarship at Minneapolis College. For information, please log onto:

Https://minneapolis.edu/alumni-and-friends/donate-now and choose Srok Memorial ESL Scholarship. Or mail a check to the Foundation: Minneapolis Collecge Foundation/Srok Memorial ESL Scholarship, Minneapolis College, Attention: Sue Eaton, 1501 Hennepin Avenue MEC B, Minneapolis, MN. 55403

