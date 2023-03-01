George William Lancour of Duluth, beloved husband, dad, papa, and friend, passed away peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital on February 23, 2023, after a brief illness. He was born on May 26, 1944, to parents, Louis & Dorothy (Krouse) Lancour. He married the love of his life, Kathleen “Kathy” Borough, on October 12, 1968. He was drafted into the United States Army and was awarded the Purple Heart medal for his sacrifices while serving his Country in Vietnam. George retired from Rick’s Tree Service after working there for many years, and was also a long-time member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church. He is preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Mary Ann, Pat, and Pam. George is survived by his wife, Kathy; children, Joe (Missy) Lancour, and Angela (Eric) Kyper; grandchildren, Ryan & Nathan; and many extended family members and friends. Visitation is from 10-11am, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E. Second Street, Duluth, MN, with a Memorial Service beginning at 11am. Following the service, lunch will be served at VIP Pizza, 1201 Tower Ave, Superior, WI. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home 218-727-3555.