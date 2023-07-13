George W. Kimmes Jr.

1950-2023

Most pilots can recall the exact moment when they decided to pursue flying as a career. George W. Kimmes spent many hours at the R.I. Bong field near his childhood home in Superior. Plane watching turned into volunteering at a local hangar which turned into a paying job. George earned his pilot’s license at age 16!

George proudly served in the National Guard during and after college. He graduated from UWS while also continuing his flight training in Superior. George managed a highly successful 40+ year career in corporate aviation. He was known by his passengers for his unwavering attention to safety, his courteous nature, his punctuality and especially his smooth landings. George’s integrity, honesty, and trustworthiness are a testament to his success. George was a gifted teacher and an expert pilot having flown for 56 years and loving every moment of it.

George passed away peacefully on May 20, 2023. His calm, humble demeanor, and his decades-long jet-setting career left him with many friends all over the United States. George was preceded in death by his grandparents, John A. Cadigan and Anna-Roy B. Cadigan, his sister Ann Louise Kimmes in 1978 and his mother, Mary Cadigan Kimmes in 2005.

George will be deeply missed by his many friends, along with his three sisters whom he loved dearly; Mary B.K. Broaddus (Tilghman) of Mechanicsville, VA, Laura L. Kimmes of Cotton, MN, and Jane C. Kimmes of Houston, TX. Also cherishing his memory are his three nieces, great nephews, and great nieces. George’s stepdaughter, Jennifer A. Olson, Lakeville, MN will miss George as well.

Visitation will begin at 9:00AM on Friday, July 21, 2023 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 2316 E. 4th Street, Superior and will continue until the 10:00AM Mass of Christian Burial. Graveside service will follow immediately after at the Calvary Cemetery.