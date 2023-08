April 25, 1935 - Aug. 17, 2023

DULUTH, Minn. - George Slinger, 88, Duluth, Minn., died Thursday, Aug. 17, in his home.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 25, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duluth.

Arrangements by Cremation Society of Minnesota in Duluth.