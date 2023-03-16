George P. Starkovich

George P. “Chub” Starkovich, 79, of Silver Bay, passed away Monday, March 13, 2023 at Viewcrest Health Center in Duluth, after fighting a hard battle with renal cancer.

He was born June 3, 1943 to George and Mary “Mitzi” (Evatz) Starkovich in a coal camp in Standardville, Utah. At the founding of these new communites, the family moved to Babbitt and later Silver Bay where Chub grew up and attended school. George attended St. Cloud State University for an English degree, switched his major to Theater, and later to Education on “ a dare”. He started his teaching career at a school for troubled boys then returned to Silver Bay to teach. George was drafted into the US Army in 1967 and served as an entertainment specialist in the 3rd Army Soldier Show where he met his future wife, his “pretty lady” Penny. After serving in Vietnam, he was discharged in 1969. Returning to Silver Bay as a teacher, he retired as a principal after 43 years in education.

George was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Loyal Order of Moose, Silver Bay VFW, and the Minnesota Principal’s Association.

He enjoyed trout fishing, cooking, barbecuing, time with his grandchildren, sitting with his dog Scruffy, time at the family cabin, and deer season at Ponderosavich.

George was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Penelope “Penny”; and uncles and aunts.

He is survived by his three children, Micka Gillette, Krista Starkovich, and “JT” (Katie) Starkovich; grandchildren, Halcyon, Sawyer, George Coleton, Josie, and Maverick; siblings, Maryann (James) Starkovich-Hirsch and Thomas (Maureen) Starkovich; nieces, nephews, cousins, and their families.

Visitation will be from 6:30 until the 7:45 Rosary Service on Friday, March 24, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and will continue from 11 AM until the Noon Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, March 25 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Silver Bay. Burial with military honors will follow at Sawtooth Mountain Cemetery. To share your memories or condolences online please visit www.cavallinfuneralhome.com.