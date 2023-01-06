George O. Parker

George Owen Parker, 88, of Superior, WI, died on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, in Solvay Hospice House in Duluth. He was born on May 21, 1934, to Nina (Sletten) and Lloyd Parker in Aberdeen, SD.

George graduated from Oakes High School in 1952. He enlisted in the US Coast Guard serving during the Korean War from 1952 to 1956.

He returned home and attended University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, pursuing his education degree. George never really stopped learning earning a doctorate in business from UND. He taught high school business in both Hitterdal and Austin, MN. George continued teaching as a Professor at ENMU’, UW-Whitewater and finished at UW-Superior retiring in 1994.

George married Ann Marie Rasmussen in Oakes, ND on August 13, 1961.

He enjoyed watching lots of different sports in person or on TV, he attended many basketball and hockey games at UWS. George was proud of the fact that he was the catcher on a State Championship Baseball team, which his dad coached in Oakes, ND. He enjoyed traveling and reading with his wife.

George will be remembered as a gentle soul who never carried a grudge. He had a great memory (except for where he put his billfold or keys) and was a fantastic storyteller. George had strong convictions and could be a bit stubborn at times. His sense of humor never left him.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Ann; his sister, Sue Parker; his sons, Steve Parker, and Dan (Stacey Lopez) Parker; his grandchildren, Christopher Parker, Stevielee deMontigney, Annalisa Erickson; great grandchildren, Aliya and Aiden and numerous cousins.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the 11:00 am funeral service on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Mission Covenant Church, 5161 S County Road P, Poplar, WI with Rev. Darrell Nelson as celebrant. Military honors accorded by the Richard I Bong American Legion Post #435 combined honor guard. A luncheon will follow the service in the church.

If so, desired memorials may be directed to Mission Covenant Church SAM, UWS Foundation or any local food shelf.

Interment will be at the Northern Wisconsin Veteran’s Cemetery in Spooner, WI at a later date.