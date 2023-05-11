George C. Fasteland, 72, of Duluth died May 1, 2023 in Essentia Health with Mary by his side. He was born December 30, 1950 in Duluth to Olaf and Dolly Fasteland.

George was a proud graduate of Morgan Park Class of 1968. He served in the US Army from 1971-72 in Germany. He worked at the Army CORPS of Engineers for over 34 years, retiring in 2005. George enjoyed his role as Commander at the American Legion. He loved to hunt & fish with his brothers & friends, and enjoyed gardening and grilling with Mary. Sundays were a day for George to watch the Vikings and enjoy a Bud Light.

He is preceded in death by his parents Olaf and Dolly.

George is survived by his best friend and life partner of 32 years, Mary; his 4 children Sherry (Jim) Lewis, Kent Pigeon, Jodi (Chuck) Pigeon Giroux and Nicole Stevens; his pride and joy were his 12 grandchildren, Nick, Jeni, Alex, Jessica, Cody, Alec, Naomi, Brandon, Holly, Josh, Bailey and Crystal; brothers Tom (Jeanne), Mike (Marna), Rob, and many nieces and nephews.

We would like to thank Tom, Mike, Marna, Rob and Bailey for their special care of George. A special thank you to the Essentia Health doctors and nurses and the Mayo Clinic.

In this journey goodbye is just a pause. The ones we love are never far from our heart.

A service will be held Saturday June 10th at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation beginning at 10:00 at United Protestant Church 830 88th Ave. W, Duluth, MN, following will be a gathering at Mr. D’s from 12:00-3:00 pm.