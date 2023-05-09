George C. Fasteland, 72, of Duluth died May 1, 2023 in Essentia Health. He was born December 30, 1950 in Duluth to Olaf and Dolly Fasteland.

George was a proud graduate of Morgan Park Class of 1968. He served in the US Army from 1971-72 in Germany. He worked at the Army CORPS of Engineers for over 34 years, retiring in 2005. George enjoyed his role as Commander at the American Legion. He loved to hunt & fish with his brothers & friends, and enjoyed gardening and grilling with Mary. Sundays were a day for George to watch the Vikings and enjoy a Bud Light.

He is preceded in death by his parents Olaf and Dolly.

George is survived by his best friend and life partner of 32 years, Mary; his 4 children Sherry (Jim) Lewis, Kent Pigeon, Jodi (Chuck) Pigeon Giroux and Nikki Stevens; his pride and joy were his 12 grandchildren, Nick, Jeni, Alex, Jessica, Cody, Alec, Naomi, Brandon, Holly, Josh, Bailey, Crystal; brothers Tom (Jeanne), Mike (Marna), Rob, and many nieces and nephews.

We would like to thank Tom, Mike, Marna, Rob and Bailey for their special care of George, and a special thank you to Essentia Health doctors and nurses.

In this journey good bye is just a pause. The ones we love are never far from our heart.

A service will be held Saturday June 10th at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation beginning at 10:00 at United Protestant Church 830 88th Ave. W, Duluth, MN, following will be a gathering at Mr. D’s from 12:00-3:00 pm