George A. Erickson, 90, was born on October 23, 1932, in Virginia Minnesota and died on July 14, 2023, at his home near Eveleth. He was born to Lydia (Tervo) and Emil Erickson. George graduated from Virginia High School, Mesabi Community College, and the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry. He practiced dentistry in Worthington MN for about 30 years.

At age 30 George earned a private pilot’s license which he maintained until late in life. He loved to fly, especially around northern Canada. He also enjoyed writing and authored books about flying, the Canadian arctic, science, religion, and the advantages of nuclear power. He completed his last book “Born to Fly” in the days before he passed away, and he would want people to know that his books are available on Amazon.com or his website tundracub.com. George was active in many advocacy and community organizations throughout his life, and he was instrumental in creating the Virginia Indoor Tennis and Pickleball Club.

George is survived by his sons, Chris (Leane) Erickson of Eveleth and Lars Erickson of Easton MD; as well as his grandchildren Kirsten (Ethan) Kindseth of Independence MN, Brian (Rachel) Erickson of Bernardsville NJ, and Douglas Erickson of Eveleth. He was preceded in death by his sister Doris Lang and his wife of 65 years, Sally Erickson.

A private family gathering will be held at their cabin. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Virginia Indoor Tennis and Pickleball Club.