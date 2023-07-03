Gene Clarence Paulson, age 92, of Cloquet, MN was guided into eternal life on June 29, 2023, surrounded by his family at Solvay Hospice House. A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Elim Lutheran Church in Blackhoof Township, MN. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM followed by an 11:00 AM service. Inurnment will be at the Elim Lutheran Church Cemetery. Lunch will follow in the church’s fellowship hall. Memorials are preferred to Elim Lutheran Church. Arrangements are entrusted to Nelson Funeral Care of Cloquet.

Gene was born January 3, 1931, at home on his parent’s dairy farm in Blackhoof Valley, MN. A nearby one room school, and later Barnum High School, was where Gene received his formal education. He married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Hart, on August 4, 1951. Gene remained a country boy his whole life until moving into a cottage at Evergreen Court in 2019. He greatly enjoyed his last years in Cloquet with Marilyn.

Together, Gene and Marilyn established Sunny Acres Farm in Blackhoof Valley. They built their first home in 1957, adding farm buildings, fields, fences, and four children along the way. Gene raised beef cattle and grew potatoes which were sold for many years to local grocery stores and restaurants. With the help of his family, Gene’s farming endeavors were successful and brought him great joy and satisfaction. While farming, Gene also worked for Potlatch Paper Company for 40 years until his retirement in 1991.

Gene valued hard work and staying busy, but when he had time to slow down and enjoy life he made the most of it. Gene and Marilyn had the good fortune to be Lake Havasu City snowbirds for 14 winters. Gene enjoyed camping, polka dances, traveling, feeding the birds, maintaining a beautiful lawn, watching television, John Deere tractors, and he especially loved Marilyn’s delicious home cooked meals. As his health declined, Gene went from doing projects himself to being a “construction supervisor” whenever he had the opportunity to share his wisdom and advice. He was a member of Elim Lutheran Church, and he looked forward to the Thursday breakfast gatherings with his church group. Most of all, Gene loved spending time with his children, eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. His humor even in the midst of hard times and his love of life will always be remembered.

Gene is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Ruth (Olson) Paulson; his brother, Ralph Paulson; an infant sister; several wonderful brother and sister-in-laws; and his beloved cats, Missy and Lucky. Gene is survived by his wife, Marilyn Paulson of Cloquet; sister, Shirley (Dale) Grover of Carlton; brother, Dan Pauslon of Rushford; daughter, Cindy (Wayne) Timonen of Barnum; son, Allan (Kim) Paulson of Carlton; daughter, Rita (Kirk) Johnson of Carlton; and son, Dennis (Sue) Paulson of Maple Grove. Gene will be missed by his eight grandchildren, Sean (Kelly) Timonen, David Timonen, Amanda (Adam) Timonen, Tiffany (Matt) Paulson, Christina Lebrasseur, Dane (Megan) Johnson, Dwyre (Rakel) Johnson, and Alexa Paulson. His great-grandchildren, Elias and Natalie Timonen, Nora Timonen, Hartley Lebrasseur, Roselyn Peterson, and Stella and Callum Johnson were extra blessings in his long life.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Solvay Hospice House Staff for the wonderful care and compassion our dad received.

“To live on in the hearts we leave behind is not to die.” (Thomas Campbell)