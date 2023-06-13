Gayle Mozzetti

Gayle D. Mozzetti was born on December 20th, 1938, to Imbie Joki Fredson and Albin Fredson in Two Harbors, Minn. Gayle graduated from Two Harbors High School class of 1956. After graduating from high school, she worked in Silver Bay at Reserve Mining Co. Gayle met Boyd William Irvine in Silver Bay and fell in love; they wedded in 1958. They had three sons, David, Greg, and Brad, all raised in Silver Bay. Gayle had two employment stints at Reserve Mining Co., Co-Owned Bud’s Sporting Good Shop in East Beaver Bay, and worked as an aide at Mary MacDonald Elementary School. Eleven years after Boyd’s passing, she was fortunate to marry the second love of her life, Richard Mozzetti, in 1982 and was first mate on their charter boat called the Fugitive for many years.

In their retirement Gayle and Dick enjoyed fishing, playing cards, traveling, and wintering in the warmer southern state, finally landing in Port Aransas, Texas. We are grateful to call her mom and friend, and she will be missed.

Gayle died June 11th, 2023.

She was preceded in death by mother Imbie Joki Fredson, father Albin Fredson, her brothers, Ronald Fredson, Richard (Dugan) Fredson, husbands Boyd (Bud) Irvine and Richard (Dick) Mozzetti and son David Irvine.

She is survived by Greg Irvine (Mary), Brad Irvine and Lori Irvine, and her stepchildren Cathy Gustafson (Tom), Kim Allar (Brian), Dan Mozzetti (Michele) and Sue Evans, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 11 AM until the service at Noon on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at the United Protestant Church in Silver Bay. To share your memories or condolences online please visit www.cavallinfuneralhome.com.