Gary Thun was born on April 13, 1943, in Parkers Prairie, Minnesota to Harry and Hertha Thun. He was called to his eternal rest in Christ on June 30, 2023, in Duluth, Minnesota surrounded by his family at the age of eighty.

Gary married the love of his life Shirley Brink on April 4, 1964. The Lord blessed the couple with three children, Deb, Brian, and Heather. Gary and Shirley resided in Silver Bay, Minnesota where he was employed as an Electronic Technician at Reserve Mining Company until 1987 when they moved to Duluth, Minnesota. In Duluth he was part of the team that started up the Duluth Paper Mill and worked there until his retirement in 2008. Gary and Shirley were members of Faith Lutheran Church when they resided in Silver Bay, Minnesota and have been members of Mount Olive Lutheran Church since moving to Duluth. Gary’s favorite past times were fishing, hunting, scroll sawing, and spending time with family and friends.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Hertha Thun, Shirley’s parents George and Chloe Brink, and brother-in-law Richard (Leona and Linda) Brink. He is survived by his wife, Shirley; children Deb Davey, Brian (Betsy) Thun, and Heather (Jamie) Taipale; grandchildren Sarah (John) Springer, Stephanie (Nicole) Peters, Sean (Sarah) Davey, Katie Thun, Ciarra (Garrett) Stavang, and Ashley Taipale; and two great-grandchildren Axel and Selene Springer. He is also survived by his brother Eugene (Beverly) Thun, brother-in-law Martin (Lenore) Brink, and many nieces and nephews.

We would like to thank the staff of Elysian Senior Living of Duluth, Minnesota and Gentiva Hospice, especially Doug, Mike, Sarah, and Nonnie for all the care, support, and compassion they provided.

Visitation will be at Cavallin Funeral Home in Two Harbors, Minnesota on Wednesday, July 5th from 6 PM until 8 PM and at Mt Olive Lutheran Church 2012 E. Superior St. Duluth, Minnesota on Thursday, July 6th from 10 AM until the funeral service at 11 AM. Everyone is invited to join the family for lunch after the service in the church basement. Christian burial will take place at the Silver Bay Cemetery after lunch.