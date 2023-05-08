Gary Moebeck Scheer

Gary Arthur Leonard Moebeck Scheer entered Heaven surrounded by family May 7, 2023. Gary was born in Duluth on June 23, 1939 to Arthur and Florence (Andrews) Moebeck. Gary was preceded in death by his parents Arthur Moebeck and Florence Scheer, stepfather Herbert Scheer, brother Donald Scheer and sister Patricia Moebeck Scheer. Survived by his wife of 65 years Yvonne Scheer and children Suzanne (Jon Brasch), Rosemary Holt, Garth Scheer (Robin Wilkerson), Juanita O’Connor (Bob) and Laura Casho (Craig), 17 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Join Gary’s family and friends for a Celebration of Life Sunday, May 14, 2023 from 1:00-3:30 at VIP Pizza in Superior, WI.